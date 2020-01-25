Derry death notices - Sunday, January 26, 2020

GREEN (née McCarron), 25th January 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Anna (formerly of Lisfannon Park), beloved wife of the late Jim, a devoted and gentle mother to Jean Marie, Cathy and the late Patsy, a much loved grandmother to Catherine, George, Martin, Emma, Conor, David and Ben and a loving great-grandmother. Funeral leaving her daughter’s home, 14 Miller Street at 9:20am on Monday the 27th January to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.



ALLISON – 25th January 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, Maude, formerly of 12 Scotchtown Road, Bellarena, much loved wife of the late John, devoted mother of Leslie, Richard and Graeme, a loving mother-in-law of Rosie and Roslyn, a very special granny of Jayne, Christopher, Oliver, Sarah, Emily, Caitlin and Sam, a great-granny and a dear sister of Moira and Joy. House private. Funeral leaving her former home on Monday 27th January at 1.15pm for service in Magilligan Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, by making cheques payable to Magilligan Presbyterian Church Repair Fund c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.



CUMMINGS, Gregory Frederick, 25th January 2020 Peacefully in Meadowbank Care Home. Late of Woodend Road Strabane. Beloved son of the late Mitchell and Heather. Devoted brother of Gail. Dear Brother in-law of Keith. Loving Uncle of Jack, Robert and Mark. Funeral Leaving Adair and Neely funeral home, 10-12 Foyle Road on Monday 27th January at 1pm for 2pm Service in Leckpatrick Presbyterian Church, Artigarvan followed by burial in the Adjoining burial Ground. Family Flowers only, donation if desired to Parents and friends of Glenside A.T.C C/O Mrs H Bell, 45 Derry Road Strabane, BT82 8DY. All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Deeply regretted By His Loving Family Circle. The Day Thou Gavest Lord is Ended.



IRWIN – 24th January 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, James Alexander, 75 Mount Eden, Limavady, much loved husband of Margaret, devoted father of Jill, Richard, Ian and Mark, father-in-law of Ryan, Julie-Ann, Joanne and Hannah, special grandfather of Chelsea, Imogen, Ryan, Khloe and Sophie, son of Kathleen and the late Harry and brother of Mary, Mervyn and Gwen. Funeral service in Drumachose Presbyterian Church on Tuesday 28th January at 1.00pm followed by interment in Enagh Cemetery. Family time only please from 11.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, by making cheques payable to WH & SC Trust (Altnagelvin Hospital Ward 50) c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA.

KILLEN, Daniel (Danny), 22nd January 2020 beloved husband of the late Evelyn, loving father of Paul, Mary, Lynn and Mark, much loved grandfather of Ciara, Orla, Shannon and Shea and dear brother of Rita. Funeral from his home, 1 Dervock Place on Sunday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock funeral mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



DEVINE, Betty (Elizabeth) (née Dillon), 23rd January 2020 beloved wife of Pat, loving mother of Paddy, Eddie, Sheena, Katrina, Frankie, Pauline, Elizabeth, Freda, Tracey, Anthony and the late Jackie and Tommy and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home, 10 Rathlin Gardens, Creggan on Sunday at 11.40 am for 12.15 pm funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.