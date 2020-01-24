Derry death notices - January 25, 2020

Contact
Rest in Peace
KILLEN, Daniel (Danny), 22nd January 2020 beloved husband of the late Evelyn, loving father of Paul, Mary, Lynn and Mark, much loved grandfather of Ciara, Orla, Shannon and Shea and dear brother of Rita. Funeral from his home, 1 Dervock Place on Sunday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock funeral mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.
DEVINE, Betty (Elizabeth) (née Dillon), 23rd January 2020 beloved wife of Pat, loving mother of Paddy, Eddie, Sheena, Katrina, Frankie, Pauline, Elizabeth, Freda, Tracey, Anthony and the late Jackie and Tommy and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home, 10 Rathlin Gardens, Creggan on Sunday at 11.40 am for 12.15 pm funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
ROSS, Naomi Dawn – 21st January 2020 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, 8 Dungullion Road, Eglinton, much loved daughter of Josephine and the late Jim and a dear niece and cousin. Funeral from her late home today at 12.30pm for service in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church at 1.00pm followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, and cheques payable to Benbraddagh Resources Centre and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. All welcome at the family home from 10.00am to 10.00pm. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.
