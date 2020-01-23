Derry death notices - Friday, January 24, 2020

ARBUCKLE, Kevin, 23rd January 2020, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Son of the late Lexie and Norah and Loving brother of Marie, Noreen, Pius, Paddy, Lexie, Ann, Jimmy and the late Sean and Gerry. Funeral from his home 14 Patrick Street, Derry on Saturday 25th January 2020 at 9:30am to Saint Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Saint Pio Intercede for him.



CAMPBELL, Violet (nee Ewing) - 21st Jan 2020 (peacefully) at Marina Care Home, Ballyronan, much loved wife of John (Jack), 21 Garrison Road, Toberhead, Magherafelt and dear sister of Mary and the late Annabella and Doris. Funeral service today at 1.30pm in Castledawson Presbyterian Church. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, sister and all the family circle.



HUTTON, Kathleen - 21st January 2020, loving mother of Gary, cherished mother-in-law of Leigh, devoted nana of Dárcy and Beau, beloved daughter of the late Dan and Isa Quigley, sister of Tony, Amelda, Danny, John and the late Isobel and Marie and ex-wife of Jim and dear partner of Andy. Funeral from her home, 26 Templegrove, today at 9.25am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 5.00pm. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 50), c/o Mr Brian Moran, PO Box MDEC, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Deeply regretted by all her extended family and friends.



ROSS, Naomi Dawn – 21s January 2020 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, 8 Dungullion Road, Eglinton, much loved daughter of Josephine and the late Jim and a dear niece and cousin. Funeral from her late home on Saturday at 12.30pm for service in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church at 1.00pm followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, and cheques payable to Benbraddagh Resources Centre and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. All welcome at the family home from 10.00am to 10.00pm. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.