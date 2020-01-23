Derry death notices - Thursday, January 23, 2020

Kathleen Hutton (née Quigley), 21st January 2020, loving mother of Gary, cherished mother-in-law of Leigh, devoted nana of Dárcy and Beau, beloved daughter of the late Dan and Isa Quigley, sister of Tony, Amelda, Danny, John and the late Isobel and Marie and ex-wife of Jim and dear partner of Andy. Funeral from her home, 26 Templegrove, on Friday at 9.25 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 5pm. Family time please from 10 pm to 10 am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 50), C/o Mr Brian Moran, PO Box MDEC, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Deeply regretted by all her extended family and friends.



Hilda Brown, 21st January 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (after a short illness). Dearly beloved wife of the late Ronnie Brown. Loving mother of Moira, Peter, Julie and Caroline and devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Remembrance service will be held at First Derry Presbyterian Church (6 Upper Magazine Street, Londonderry, Co. Derry BT48 6HA) on Friday 24th January 2020 at 2pm. All welcome to pay their respects at 6 Talbot Park, Derry on Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd of January. Family flowers only. As Hilda has donated her body to Medical Science there will be no burial or cremation at this time.



Ross, January 21st 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Naomi Dawn, 8 Dungullion Road, Eglinton. Much loved daughter of Josephine and the late Jim and a dear niece and cousin. Funeral from her late home on Saturday at 12.30pm for service in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church at 1pm followed by interment in adjoining Church yard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Benbraddagh Resources Centre and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. All welcome at the family home from 10am to 10pm. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire Family Circle.



We regret to inform you the passing of Lexie Mailey peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 21st of January 2020 , rest in peace. Loving father of Marie and Louise and very much loved Granda and best friend to Dean and Alex. Reposing at his daughter Marie’s home 7 Altmore Park, Coleraine. Funeral from there on Friday 24th of January leaving at 9.20am for 10am Requiem Mass in St John’s Church, Coleraine, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, grandsons and the entire family circle. Saint Padre Pio pray for him. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven 07747046084.



Campbell, January 21st, 2020 (peacefully) at Marina Care Home, Ballyronan, Violet, much loved wife of John (Jack), 21 Garrison Road, Toberhead, Magherafelt and dear sister of Mary and the late Annabella and Doris. Funeral service on Friday 24th at 1.30 pm in Castledawson Presbyterian Church. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, sister and all the family circle. Safe in the Arms of Jesus.



Liken, 21st January 2020 (peacefully) at his home 5 Clarence Court, Coleraine. William (Billy) dearly loved husband of Violet much loved father of Barry, Bill, Jason and the late Linda. Dear Father-in-law of Barbara, Heather and Michelle and a devoted Granda and Great-Granda. Service in his home on Friday at 11.00am followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Marie Curie Nursing Service c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle.



Young (née Durkin) Kilrea 22nd January 2020. Mary Kathleen R.I.P. 15 Claragh Hill Drive. Wife of the late Charles, beloved mother of Caroline (McLaughlin), mother-in-law of Owen and grandmother of Christopher. Private Cremation & Family Service to take place at a later date. May she rest in peace.



Prendergast (Magherafelt) January 21, 2020. William, beloved partner of Mary Murray and loving father of John, David and Wayne, brother of Josie (Murphy) and the late Betty. Funeral from his home, 82 Greenvale Park on Thursday January 23rd at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St John, Milltown. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by Mary, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.