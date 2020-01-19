Derry Deaths - Sunday 19th January 2020

DONNELLY, John (Draperstown) - Died 17th January 2020 - R.I.P. Beloved husband of Marie. Dearly loved father of Denise, Brian, Sean, Bernadette, Robert, Anita, Maxine, and Helen. Dear brother of Seamus (Fr. Victor) and Louis and the late Detta (Bennett), Bridget (Hegarty), Rose (Reid), Margaret (Towers), Lizzie (Murray), Paddy, Hubert, Brian, Francis, Colm, Finbar and Marie. John's remains will leave his daughter's home 5, Shanmullagh Park, Draperstown at 1.40 pm on Monday 20th January for 2.00 pm Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Straw. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by hi wife, sons, daughters, brothers, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and entire family circle.

HARKIN, Neil (Neilly, ex. G.P.O.) - 17th January 2020 - Peacefully at his home, 28 Corrody Road. Beloved husband of the late Margo, loving father to Kevin, David, Patricia, Sean and the late baby Neil, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, son of the late Joe and Lily, a dear and loving brother of Anna, Mary-Joe and the late Josie, Micky, Patsy, Johnny and Lily and a dear father-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.

Funeral leaving his home at 10.20 am on Monday 20th January to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road for Requiem Mass at 11.00 am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

House private please from 10.00 pm to 10.00 am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

HAZLETT, Kim - 17th January 2020 at her home, 11 Claragh Court, Strathfoyle. A loving partner of the late Patrick. A devoted Mother to Lilly-May and Nevaeh Grace. Dearly Loved Daughter of Denise and a much loved Sister of Sheree, Aaron, Jordon, Cheyenne and John-Michael.

A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 23rd January 2020 in St. Peters Church Culmore Road at 2:00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving Family circle and Friends. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 02871311321.

You fell asleep with no good-byes but memories of you will never die. Just as she was, she will always be.

A loving sister in our memory. God called your name so softly that only you could hear, and no one heard the footsteps of the angels drawing near, it broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home.

McCLOSKEY, Margaret Mary Elizabeth (née McGrotty) - 18th January 2020 - Beloved wife of Patrick, darling mother of Declan and Roisin and devoted sister of the late James. Funeral from her home, 41 Shanreagh Park, Limavady tomorrow (Monday) at 12.30 pm for 1.00 pm Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Margaret’s wake will commence today (Sunday) at 12 noon. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Miserere nobis.

McGINNIS, Geraldine - 17th January 2020 - Beloved daughter of the late Eugene and Eveline, loving sister of Eugene, Ann and the late Michael and much loved aunt of Simon, Gary, Kevin, Michaela and Joey, Emma, Isla and Jamie-Lee. Funeral from her home, 14 St Anne’s Gardens, Greysteel, on Tuesday at 10.30 am for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11 pm to 11 am please. Geraldine’s wake will commence today (Sunday) at 7 pm. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

QUINN, Philomena (née Elliott) - 18th January 2020 - 9 Waveney Park, beloved wife of the late David, loving mother of Sarah, daughter of the late William and Teresa Elliott, loving sister of Gerard, sister-in-law of Vivien and dear aunt of Mark and Michelle.

Her remains will be removed from W. J. O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, this evening (Sunday) at 6 pm to St. Columb's Church, Waterside. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10 o'clock. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore.

House private please. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.