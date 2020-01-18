Derry Death Notices - Saturday 18th January 2020

Mary T. Kearney (née Mc Fall) - (91 Townhill Road, Portglenone), 16th January 2020 (peacefully at hospital) Mary T. RIP, beloved wife of the late Seamus, much loved mother of Paul, Sean and James and loving sister of Josephine, Rhoda and John. Her remains will leave her late residence on Saturday 18th January at 1pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Portglenone, burial immediately afterwards in Aughnahoy cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters in law Marie, Lee and Gabriella, brother, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren Ethan, Ella and Nyah and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. “House Private Please”. Detail enquires to: WJ O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors Tel: 028 2563 1406 or visit: nifunerals.com

Lily MACKEY (née Coyle) - 16th January 2020 beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Marie, Majella, Linda, Bill and Lisa, dear daughter of the late Lawrence and Cissie Coyle and devoted grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law and sister.

Funeral from her home, 20 St Brigid’s Avenue, on Monday 20th January at 9.45 am for 10.15 am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Cremation will take place at a later date.

Lily’s remains will be removed from W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, on Saturday 18th January at 4.30 pm.

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

Kevin GILLESPIE - 16th January 2020, suddenly at home, beloved son of the late Hugh and Mary, dear brother of Marie, Margaret, Martin, Patrick, Christine, Thomas and the late John, Patricia and Gerard and a much loved brother-in-law and uncle.

Funeral from his home, 12 Hawthorn Terrace on Sunday at 12 o'clock for 12.30 pm funeral mass in St Eugene's Cathedral. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

Seamus McGuigan (Draperstown) - McGuigan Draperstown 16th January 2020 Seamus (Seamy) R.I.P. peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Sharon (nee Donnelly) and loving father of Ryan, devoted son of Bridie and the late John and brother of Johnny, Martin, Margo McPeake, Veronica Molloy, Niall, Mary T McAlary, Dermot, Declan, Joseph, Paul and Shauna.

Funeral from his home 42 The Orchard BT45 7GG on Saturday 18th January at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church Straw. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private.

No flowers please. Donation in lieu, if desired to Marie Curie C/O of the family.

Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, mother, brothers, sisters, mother in law Nora, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and family circle.

St Joseph pray for him.

www.jagormley.com

Rose GAILE (née Toner) - Gaile (nee Toner) - 16th January 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 362 Bellaney Terrace, Coleraine, Rose R.I.P., wife of the late John, much loved mother of Sharon, Teresa (Terri), John, Jacqueline, Peter and Thomas, a dear mother-in-law and a devoted granny and great-granny.

Removal from Murdock's Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Sunday at 4.30pm to St. Johns Church. Funeral after 10.00am mass on Monday to the adjoining cemetery.

Friends welcome at her daughter's home, 57 Ashdale, Coleraine between 12.00noon and 9.00pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for St. Mary's Church Dunboe (please make cheques payable to CPDMA) c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine.

Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

"Our Lady Of Lourdes pray for her"

Thomas Henry (Harry) HARTOP - 16th January 2020, died peacefully at home with his family around him, beloved husband of Carol, loving father of Brendan, Colette, Kevin, Brian, Paula, Neil and Glenn, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Gladys, Theresa, Noelle, Ann, Maria, Brendan and the late Philip, Derek, Jack and Vera.

Funeral from his home, 1 Estree Court, Limavady on Sunday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in Enagh Cemetery.

Family time please from 10 pm to 10 am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

Paul Mc Closkey - ( Draperstown ) Jan 16, Paul R.I.P. Suddenly at home,

Deeply regretted by Jennifer, Roghan,Aaron and family,

Mother, Brothers, Sister and extended family circle.

Funeral arrangements later.

Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul

John Donnelly - Jan 17, at Ballinascreen Fold, John R.I.P.

Beloved husband of Marie and father of

Denise, Brian, Sean, Bernadette, Robert, Anita, Maxine, and Helen.

Wake will commence tomorrow Jan 18 at his daughters residence

5 Shanmullagh Park Draperstown,

Funeral arrangements later.

St. Pio have mercy on his soul

Mervyn Moody – 17th January 2020, Mervyn, formerly of 21 Lodge Manor, Coleraine, son of the late R.J.B. and Lucy Moody, brother of the late Raymond and brother-in-law of the late Maureen.

Funeral private.

Viewing at Wades Funeral Home, Coleraine on Monday from 2.30pm – 4.00pm.

Mervyn will be sadly missed by all the family.

David Campbell – 15th January 2020, at hospital, David, late of Macosquin, Coleraine.

Funeral service in Wades Funeral Home, Coleraine on Sunday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Macosquin Parish Churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, to The Royal British Legion, Coleraine Branch C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF.

Deeply regretted by the family circle.

Robert John (Bobby) HYNDS - January 17th 2020,

Peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family,

Robert John (Bobby) 145 kingslane, Ballykelly.

Much loved husband of Sadie, loving father of William, Chris and Mark, dear father in law of Roberta devoted grandfather of Alex, Kiaan, Scott, Kyle and Hollie.

Funeral from his late home on Sunday at 1.30pm for service in Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church at 2pm followed by interment in adjoining Church yard.

Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church Building Fund and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady BT49 0HQ

Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Iain CANNING - 16th January 2020, beloved son of Margaret.

Iain’s remains are reposing at his home, 2 Inch View, until 7 pm on Sunday evening. Funeral service will take place in W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, on Monday at 1 pm. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery.