Derry Death Notices - Sunday 12th January 2020

Emily WILSON (née Taylor) - January 11, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family in her 78th year) dearly beloved wife of the late Andy, much loved mum of David, Freddie, Kenny, Elizabeth, Karen and Sandra loving mother-in-law and adored granny, and great-granny, dearest sister of Jimmy, Johnny and the late Annie and Doris.

Service of Thanksgiving in her late home 48, Blackstone Park, Magheramason, on Monday 13th January, at 2.00pm followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Dunnalong Parish Church c/o Mrs Kaye Nesbitt, "Rectory Office" 6, Leckpatrick Road, Ballymagorry, Strabane, Co Tyrone. BT82 0AL.

(All enquires to D & R Hay & Sons, Funeral Directors 02871 312567)

Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Robert Paul McBRIDE - 10th January 2020, suddenly, ROBERT (PAUL), partner of Bronagh, loving father to Eoaghan, Tiernan and Saoirse, beloved son Of Goretti and the late Jimmy, dear brother to Jacqueline, Annette, Maria, Michaela and the late John and Annmarie, brother-in-law to Derek, Mickey and Dougal, devoted uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews.

Funeral leaving his home, 15 Lower Galliagh Road, at 10:50am on Monday the 13th January to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

Mary Ann (May) LAMBERT - (née McGurk), 11th January 2020, peacefully at her home, 1 The Village Rosemount, Mary Ann (May), beloved wife of the late Francis Peter (Larry), loving mother of Larry, Caroline, Barbara, Nicola, Patrice, and Maria, a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother, dear sister of the late Peter, Bridie and Nana, and a dear mother-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday the 14th at 9.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Pio intercede for her.

Stephen (Steen) LOWRY - 11th January 2020 Peacefully at his home Dullerton. Beloved Husband of Doreen. Devoted Father of Stephen, Robert and Patricia. Dear father-in-law of Hugh and Diane. Loving Grandfather of Hannah, Gemma, Ellen, Lowry and Harry. Great-Grandfather of Tommy. Brother of Florence and the Late Nettie, Robert and Jimmy.

Funeral Service in his late home on Tuesday 14th January at 2pm, Followed by Burial in Mountcastle Cemetery.

House private.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to Chest, Heart and Stroke Association, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast BT27HB.

All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321.

Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

The Lord's My Shepherd.

Brian CRAMPSIE - 11th January 2020, beloved husband of Sally, loving father of Felix and Brian, father-in-law of Gemma, much loved grandfather of Corey, Conor and Jason and the late infant Brian and a very dear brother, uncle and brother-in-law.

Funeral from his home, 10 Laurel Road, Glack on Tuesday at 11.25 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Finlough’s Church, Ballykelly. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

Sandra Yvonne WILSON (née Willis) - January 12, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family) much loved wife of Norman, devoted mother of Mark Withington, adored grandmother of Victoria and Hannah, loving sister of Waring and Brian.

Funeral leaving D & R Hay & Sons Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Wednesday 15th January at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Independent Baptist Church, Fincairn Road at 1.30pm, burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery.

Family flowers, only donations in lieu if desired to “Practice“ c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (above address).

Viewing on Tuesday 14th January between 12.00 noon to 4.00pm and Tuesday evening 6.00pm till 8.00pm.

Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her husband, son, grandchildren, brothers , nieces, nephews and the entire family circle.

God plans all our tomorrows

Norman Graham VANCE - January 11, 2020 Peacefully at Rushall Care Home, Limavady (surrounded by his loving family in his 85th year) dearly beloved husband of Frances, much loved father of Clive and Graham, loving father-in-law of Marie, devoted granda of Richard, Amy and Donna, dearest brother of Alfred, Wray, and the late Kenneth, Harold, Mabel, Matt and Moses.

Funeral leaving his late home 11, Woodlands, Ballynagrad, Culmore on Tuesday 14th January at 12.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Knowhead Presbyterian Church at 1.00pm burial afterwards in Monreagh Presbyterian Church Burial Ground.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A,Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ

(Family time between 10.00pm to 10.00am)

Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle

Mary McLOONE, (nee Cregan) - January 11th, 2020 at her home, 17 Thistlewood Park, Derry. Beloved wife of John, Loving Mother of John, Martina and Marie, A much loved grandmother and Sister.

Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 9.20am to St Columba’s Church Long Tower for Requiem Mass at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the city Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her Family Circle.

Family Flower’s only, donations in lieu if desired to the William Street Residential Home, Derry c/o any family member or Sean Carr of Carr family funeral directors.

Sacred heart of Jesus has mercy on her soul.

Our lady of knock pray for her