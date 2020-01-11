Derry Death Notices - Saturday 11th January 2020

Anita SMITH - 10th January 2020, peacefully at home, 12 Caldwell Park, Portrush, Anita, dearly loved wife of Kevin, devoted mother of Sarah, loving granny of Christopher, dear sister of Roberta and William and sister-in-law of Alex.

Funeral Service in Wades Funeral Home, Coleraine on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by interment in Ballywillan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer Support or RNLI (Portrush Branch), c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF.

Lovingly remembered by all the family.





Mae COLLINS (née McAfee) - 9th January 2020 (suddenly) at her home, 2 Abercorn Mews, Portrush, Mae dearly loved mother of Tanya and Richard, devoted granny of Mark, Reece, Natasha and Ross and great-granny of Peyton, Ezra and Sebastian.

Service in Murdock's Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Monday at 3.00pm followed by interment in Ballywatt Presbyterian Church Burying Ground.

Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu if desired for N.I. Chest, Heart and Stoke Association c/o Mrs Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine.

Margaret (Maggie) KELLY - 10th January 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 22 Union Street, Coleraine, Margaret (Maggie) R.I.P., wife of the late Michael, much loved partner of Paul, dear mother of Sarah-Jane, Kathleen and Michael and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother.

Removal from her home on Sunday at 5.30am to St. Malachy's Church.

Funeral after 12.00noon requiem mass on Monday to Coleraine Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Marie Curie Nursing Service c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine.

Deeply regretted by her family and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On Her Soul.

Philomena HOLMES (née McVeigh) - 10th January 2020 R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Jim Kelly, loving mother of Dominic and the late Christopher, devoted grandmother of Aaron and Ryan, dear sister of Martin, Theresa, Paddy, Charlie, Dan, Roseanne, Josephine, Annie, Mary, John, Susan and the late Gerard, Kathleen and Marie and a much loved aunt and great-aunt.

Funeral from her home 26 Josephine Avenue, Limavady on Sunday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock funeral mass in St. Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.