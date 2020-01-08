Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 8th January 2020

Contact
Rest in Peace
David (Hedley) ERWIN, Co. Derry/Londonderry - 6th January 2020 (suddenly) at his home, 7 Glenvara Drive, Coleraine. David (Hedley) dearly loved husband of Laura and much loved and devoted father of Leah, Aitana and Demos.
Service in Ballysally Presbyterian Church on Friday at 11.00am followed by interment in Ballymena Cemetery.
Donations if desired for a charity of the family's choice, c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine.
Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle.
Anthony McCRUDDEN, Co. Derry/Londonderry - 6th January 2020 (suddenly) at his home, 144 Glebe Avenue, Coleraine, Anthony R.I.P. dear husband of Sandie, loving father of Mark, Richard, Michael and Stephen, much loved son of Charlie and the late Lily and devoted brother of Thomas, Terence, Lorna, Margaret, Patrick, Paul and Tracy.
Service in his late mother's home, 39 The Crescent, Coleraine on Friday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery.
Donations if desired for N.I.C.H.S. c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine.
Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.
Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul.
Sadie McGLINCHEY (née Coyle) 7th January 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Sonsie, loving mother to Mickey, Harry, Jim, Thomas, Ashling and the late Sharon, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister to the late Harry and Margaret.
Funeral leaving her home 18 Westway, on Friday the 10th. Inst. at 9:20A.M. to St. Mary's Church Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House Private From 10:00 P.M. To 11:00 A.M.
Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul.
Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.
