Derry Death Notices (updated) - Tuesday 31st December 2019

COYLE, John (Johnny) - 30th December 2019 at home (formerly of Maureen Avenue), beloved partner of Caddy, loving father of John, Deborah, Lisa and Joanne, much loved grandfather of Denise, Teaghan, Ciaran, Caoimhe, Courtney, Aideen, Bronwyn, Ieshia and Dion and dear brother of Willie, Bernie, Charlie and the late Rose. Funeral from his home, 166 Elaghmore Park, on Thursday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Marie Curie, c/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Waterside, Derry, BT47 2NL or any family member. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesusm have mercy on his soul.

COYLE, Paul - suddenly at his home, 39 Garden City, beloved husband of Doloras, loving father of Roisin, Allison, John, Pat and Paul, a much loved papa, dear son of the late John and Lila, brother of Angela, Joseph and the late Marie, John, Teresa and Michael.

Funeral from his home on Thursday at 10.50am to St Eugene's Cathedral, for Requiem Mass at 11:30am Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle.

Family flowers only. Ddonations in lieu, if desired, to the Foyle Hospice, Culmore Road, Derry, c/o any family member or Sean Carr, of Carr Family Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our lady of Knock, pray for him.

HENDERSON, Elizabeth (Betty) nee McClay - 31st December (peacefully) at her home, 1A Ashburn Avenue, Woodburn, much loved wife of Craig, devoted mother of Jonathan and Anne, loving mother-in-law of Katrina and Barry. Adored grandmother of Jasmine, Kyle, Reuben, Poppy and Ebony, dearest sister of John, William and the late Alan. Funeral leaving her late home on Thursday 2nd January at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Glendermott Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Glendermott Presbyterian Church (Building Fund) or Alzheimer’s Society ,c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

McCANN, Kathleen (née Doherty) - 30th December 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagevlin Hospital, beloved wife of the late William (Wang), loving mother to Pat, Tina, Bill and the late Hugh and Kathleen devoted grandmother to Michael, Paul, Hugh, Lee, Christopher, Michelle, Chloe and the late Gary, dear sister to Tillie, sister-in-law to Fred. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed the entire family circle, Derry and U.S.A. Funeral leaving her home, 29 Malin Gardens on Thursday (2nd January) at 9:20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McDONALD, James Carr (Jim) - 30th December 2019 (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice (in the tender loving care of his family in his 75th year), dearly beloved husband of the late Deanna, much loved dad of Scott, Glenn, and partner Vicky, Andrew and partner Alice, loving father-in-law of Sarah, devoted grandad of James, Daniel, Jack and Tom, great-grandad of Mickey, dear brother of Elizabeth, and brother-in-law Chick. Funeral leaving his late home, 16,Glen House Mews, Eglinton, on Thursday 2nd January at 10.30am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in St Canice's Parish Church at 11.00am burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ Very deeply regretted by the sorrowing family circle

McGLYNN, Pat (Patrick), Claudy -30th December 2019. at Deanfield Nursing Home (formerly of Legahurry, Claudy), beloved son of the late Francis and Sarah Ann, and dearly loved brother of George and the late Mary (Quigg), Bella (Coyle), and Frank. RIP. Pat is reposing St Patrick's Church, Claudy until 11.00am Requiem Mass tomorrow (Wednesday 1st January), followed by interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, nieces, nephews and family circle.

McLAUGHLIN, Nancy (née Cassidy) - 29th December 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Denis, loving mother to Eugene, Denis, Roisin and Anne, devoted grandmother to Michael, Brian, Kevin, Ronan, Emma, Helen, Clare and the late Caden and a dear sister to all her late brothers and sisters. Funeral leaving her home, 84 Gleneagles, tomorrow (Wednesday 1st January) at 9:20am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

VILLA, Denis - 29th December 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved son of the late Larry and Sally, loving brother to Linda, Karen, Declan, Louise, Aaron, Emily, and the late William Anthony, a dear and loving uncle and great-uncle and brother-in-law to Samantha. Funeral leaving his home, 69 St. Eithne’s Park, on Thursday 2nd January at 9.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.Family time from 11:00pm to 11:00am. Sacred heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.