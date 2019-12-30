Derry Death Notices (updated) - Monday 30th December 2019

CARTON, Michael (Mickey) - 29th December 2019, beloved husband of Nora, loving father of Tiarnan, Oran and Cara and dear brother of Brian, Jacqueline, Caroline, Rosie, Julie, Martin, Damien, Peter and Aidan. Funeral from his home, 234 Clooney Road, Greysteel tomrorow (Tuesday) at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Cumore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

CONAGHAN, Bridget (Bridgene) (née McKinney) - 29th December 2019 (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, beloved wife of the late Barney, loving mother to Charles, dear daughter of the late Charlie and Mamie. Funeral leaving her sister Kathleen’s home, 288 Carnhill, on tomorrow (Tuesday 31st inst) at 12:50pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 1:30 P.M. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

CURRAN, Paul (RIP) - 30th December 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 164 Strabane Old Road, loving father of Pauline, Tina, Bronagh, and Linda, a much loved gran father of Ava, James, Mia, and Fionn, beloved eldest son of the late Neil and Peggy (RIP), dear brother of Dessie, Joan, Siobhan, Christy, Connie, and Ciaran. Funeral from his sister’s home: 104 Strabane Old Road, Derryon Wednesday 1st January at 10.25am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road, followed by interment in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry BT48 8JE Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

DEVINE (née McCloskey) Craigbane, Claudy, Co. Derry - 29th December 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, Teresa, beloved wife of the late Michael and devoted mother of James, John, Marian, Philip, Martine and Ethna and the late Michael and Adrian. R.I.P. Funeral leaving her home, 38 Lisbunny Road, Claudy, at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Craigbane, tomorrow (Tuesday 31st December). Burial in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing family and family circle. Our Lady of Knock, pray for her.

DOHERTY, Pamela Teresa (Pam) (née Barr) - 28th December 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Brian, loving mother to John, Brian, Gerard, Adrian, devoted granny to Dylan, Megan, and Callum, loving sister to the late Jack and a dear auntie to William, Gerard, Damien, Pamela and Marie. Funeral leaving her home, 74 Moyola Drive, at 9.20am tomorrow (Tuesday 31st December) to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

DOYLE, Dermot (Ballyronan) - 29th December 2019 (suddenly). RIP, beloved husband of Brenda (nee Maynes) and loving father of Shane, Ciarán and Darragh, son of the late Johnny and Annie May and dear brother of Owen, Francis, John Joe, Christina (Close), Bernadette (McKenna), Fiona (Sheridan) and the late Malachy, Oliver and Teresa (Shivers). Funeral from his home 1 Lovedale on Wednesday 1st January at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in the Parish Hal,l Loup. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Padre Pio, pray for him. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, Shane’s girlfriend Eimhear, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

ELLIOTT, Kathleen Hilda (Hilary) - 29th December 2019 (peacefully) at Brooklands Care Home, Magherafelt, late of 23 Ballynacross Road, Knockloughrim, beloved wife of the late William, much loved mother of Matthew, George and Timothy, dear mother-in-law of Veronica, Veronica and Ann, loving grandmother of Naomi, Jamie, Andrew and Katie and dearest sister of Caroline. Funeral service in Knockloughrim Presbyterian Church on Wednesday 1st January at. 2.00pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Close friends and family will be welcome at her son Timothy's home. Family time please from 11.00pm – 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society, payable to S H Hamilton, Funeral Director, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, BT45 8LB. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister and all the family circle.

ENGLISH, William (Willie) - 30th December 2019, beloved husband of the late Rosaleen, loving father of Josephine, Eamon and Michael, a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Margaret, Edward and the late Leo. Funeral from his home, 47 Belvoir Park, Culmore, on Wednesday at 10.20 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

McCANN, Kathleen (née Doherty) - 30th December 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagevlin Hospital, beloved wife of the late William (Wang), loving mother to Pat, Tina, Bill and the late Hugh and Kathleen. devoted grandmother to Michael, Paul, Hugh, Lee, Christopher, Michelle, Chloe and the late Gary, dear sister to Tillie, sister-in-law to Fred. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed the entire family circle, Derry and U.S.A. Funeral leaving her home, 29 Malin Gardens on Thursday 2nd January at 9:20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

McERLEAN Margaret (nee Mulvenna), Bellaghy - 29th December 2019. R.I.P.

Beloved wife of the late Harry and loving mother of Seamus, Raymond, Rosemary and Eileen. Funeral from her home, 26 Hunters Park tomorrow (Tuesday 31st December) at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family circle. Margaret’s wake will commence today (Monday 30th) at 1.00pm

QUINN, Gerard - 28th December 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved son of the late Jim and Bridie, loving brother to Brendan, Thomas, Mary and Teresa, dear brother-in-law to Liam, Ben and Alison, devoted uncle to Aine, Orla, Maeve, Fergus, Eimear and Conal. Funeral leaving his sister Mary's home, 15 Woodbrook West tomorrow (Tuesday 31 December) at 9:40am. to St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 10:15am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

WATT, William Noel - 29th December 29, 2019 (peacefully) at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, 5 Gortmore, Maghera, dearly beloved husband of the late Annie May, loving and devoted father of Margaret, Martin, Isaac and the late William, dear father-in-law of Hugh and Roisin, loving grandfather of Mark, Rachel, Jenna and Conor and dearest brother of Jackie and Georgina. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP this evening (Monday 30 December) from 7:00pm – 8:30pm. Funeral service in St. Lurach's Parish Church, Maghera tomorrow (Tuesday 31 December ) at 11:00am, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Benbradagh Care Home Patients' Comfort Fund and St. Lurach's Parish Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donation’s A/c).

Lovingly remembered by all the family circle.