Derry Death Notices - Monday 18th November 2019

CANNING, George, RIP - 17th November 2019 (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 40 Kings Lane, Ballykelly, loving partner of Oonagh, dearest daddy of Shannon, beloved son of John and Margaret, dear brother of Patricia, Fiona, John Joseph and Darrel, Funeral arrangements later from his parents' home: 20 Hyacinth Avenue, Ballykelly. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Western Health & Social Care Trust (ICU), Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry. BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

