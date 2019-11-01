Derry Death Notices - Friday 1st November 2019

CURRY, Myra Helen - 31st October 2019 (peacefully) at her home, 42 Parkview, Castledawson, surrounded by her family, dearly beloved wife of Ronnie, darling mummy of Lynn, David, Petra and Robert, dear mother-in-law of Denis, Liz, Andy and Colette, precious wee granny of Karen, Grace, Alex, Scot, Erin, Jodie, Molly and Lewis and wee nanny of Harry and Isabella. Funeral leaving her home tomorrow (Saturday) at 1.30pm to Christ Church for Service at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research (Castledawson), c/o James McMullan and Son, 18 Church Street, Kilrea BT51 5QU. Sadly missed by her sorrowing family and the entire family circle.

WELCH, William Frederick (Fred) - 30th October 2019 (formerly of 143 The Fountain), beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Martina, Frederick and Gary, son of the late Fred and Annie, dear brother of Raymond, Sandra, Stephen and Penny and much loved grandfather of Frederick, Melanie, Taylor, Josh, Bradley, Hannah, Kaiden and Beth. Funeral from the family home, 80 Hollymount Park, Waterside, tomorrow (Saturday) at 1 .00pm for service in All Saints Church, Clooney at 1.30pm. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Macmillan Cancer, 5A Sterling House, 478 Castlereagh Road, Belfast, BT5 6BQ. Salute one another with an holy kiss.