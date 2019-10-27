Derry Death Notices - Sunday 27th October 2019

DOHERTY, Daniel (Moneyneena) - 25th October 2019 (RIP), beloved son of the late William and Margaret Doherty (formerly Cloane Road, Draperstown) and loving brother of Maggie, Nelly (England) and the late Philip, Elizabeth Lawlor, William, John and Patrick. Requiem Mass in the Church of St. Eugene, Moneyneena, at 11.00am tomorrow (Monday), followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul, Deeply regretted by his loving sisters and entire family circle. Viewing on today (Sunday) from 4.00pm

HEPBURN, Isabella (Bella), nee Reid - 26th October 2019 (peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved mother of Tommy and Mary, dear mother-in-law of Diane, sister of Sadie, Averil, Jean, Roberta, Bobby, Billy, Sam and the late Olive, Mary, Annie, Stephen, also a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service in her son Tommy's home, 28 Rossmore, Kilfennan, tomorrow (Monday) at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Ballyoan Cemetery. Private family time from 10.00pm to 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, and cheques payable to Seven Oaks Day Centre forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family.

McCUSKER, Marie (nee Mullan) - 26th October 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late George, loving sister of Anthony (Barney) and Brian, dear sister-in-law of Irene and Breige and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Funeral from her home, 84 Meadowvale Park, Limavady tomorrow (Monday) at 9.30am for 10 o'clock Requiem Mass in the St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in Church of Christ the King cemetery, Limavady. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her

SHIELS, Eileen (nee Deery) - 26th October 2019 (peacefully) at her home, 360 Carnhill Derry. May she rest in peace .Beloved wife of Eddie and loving mother of Kevin , Ashlene , Christina, Emma , Danielle and the late Sinead (RIP),.devoted grandmother to Kevin, Nicole , Dean , Megan , Eoghan , Kayla , Olly and Zach,dear sister of Seamus , Mary , Liam , Bernadette , Tony , Christine , Paula and the late Pearse and Gearldine (RIP.

Reposing from her home. Funeral from there on Tuesday 29th October, leaving at 11:20am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery.Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am and morning of funeral . Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughters, son, grandchildren, sons-in-law, sisters, brothers and the entire family circle. Our Lady Queen of Heaven, pray for her.

SPIERS, James (Jim), Magherafelt - 26th October 2019 (RIP), beloved husband of Jean and loving father of Seamus, Jackie (Scullion), Colm, Bernie (Donnelly), Raymond, Pauline and Peter, son of the late William and Emma, brother of Mary (Maisie) Kerr.

Funeral from his home, 6 Ballyheifer Road, tomorrow Monday (28th October) at 10.00am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption. Interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. John, Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sister and extended family circle.