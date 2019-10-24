Death Notices (updated) - Thursday 24th October 2019

BRACKEN, Gabrielle (Gay), nee Devine - 24th October 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Bruce, loving mother to Elizabeth, Helena, Aileen and the late Richard and Claire, devoted grandmother to Emilie, Eve, Rosa and Annie, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 53 Aberfoyle Crescent, on Saturday 26th October at 9:40am to St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 10:15am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul.

Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

DUDDY, James (Jim) - 24th October 2019, beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Karl, Brenda and James, father-in-law of Carol, much loved grandfather of Donna-Marie and Niamh and dear brother of Nora, Frances, Beatrice and the late Patricia. Funeral from his home 3 Stradowen Drive, Strathfoyle, on Saturday at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 41), c/o Mr Brian Moran, WHSCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, PO Box Mdec, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Jim's remains will leave W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton at 6.00pm today. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

MARTIN, Charlie - 24th October 2019, beloved husband of the late Grace, loving father of Helen, Mary, Gerard, Cecelia and John and a much loved grandfather. Funeral from his home, 103 Doneybrewer Road, Eglinton on Saturday at 11.30am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Vincent de Paul, Co W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Charlie's remains will be removed from W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home today at 5 pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

McCARTNEY, Sean (Bellaghy - 23rd October, beloved husband of Susan (Sue), son of the late Marie and John, and dear brother of Jamesie, Betty (Campbell) and the late Colm. Funeral from his home, 28 Ballydermott Road on Saturday (26th October) at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary, Bellaghy, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, brother, sister, nephews, nieces and extended

McGLYNN, Frank (Claudy)- at Dean field Nursing Home, (formerly of Legahurry, Claudy) beloved son of the late Francis and Sarah Ann, and dearly loved brother of Pat, George and the late Mary (Quigg) and Bella (Coyle). RIP Frank will repose at his late residence, 53 Faughan View Park, Claudy from approximately 4.30pm today (Thursday 24th October) until funeral to St Patrick's Church, Claudy for Requiem Mass tomorrow (Friday) morning at 11.00am. Interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, nieces, nephews and family circle. Family Flowers only, please.