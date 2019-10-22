Death Notices - Tuesday October 22 2019

HAMILTON, Fr. James (Diocese of Corpus Christi, Texas, USA) - 22nd October 2019, son of the late Hugh and Margaret (formerly of 99 St Columb’s Wells), loving brother of Willie, Tillie and the late Hubert, Mickey, Mary, Jeannie and Nellie and a much loved uncle. Requiem Mass will be celebrated this Thursday (24th October) in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower at 12 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted by brother, sister and all his nieces and nephews. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. St Columba, pray for him.