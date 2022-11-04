Man dies after crash between tractor and car

A man has died after a crash between a tractor and a car in Co Down.
The incident happened on the A1 northbound close to Newry on Friday.
A PSNI spokesman said officers received a report shortly after 8.40am that a tractor and a grey Saab 93 car were involved in a collision.
They said a man died at the scene, and appealed for information.
“Our inquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, who may have dash-cam footage available or who saw the grey SAAB 93 travelling in the area at the time to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 392 04/11/22,” they said.
