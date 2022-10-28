Search

28 Oct 2022

Sharks circle PM in new Belfast mural

Sharks circle PM in new Belfast mural

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 6:21 PM

A Belfast mural which captured the twists and turns of the Tory leadership fight has been updated for what is likely to be the final time.

The boxing-themed artwork gained international attention when it appeared in the city’s Cathedral Quarter earlier this year.

As Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak toured the UK canvassing Conservative Party members for votes, the mural on Hill Street depicted them in boxing garb.

It was then updated to show a triumphant Ms Truss after she won the leadership race in September.

But as the drama at Downing Street continued, a new mural appeared, with Mr Sunak clambering back into the ring, sporting a Terminator-style eye and the words “I’ll be back”.

Following the resignation of Ms Truss as Conservative leader it was updated again.

Now the mural, outside the Friend at Hand whiskey shop on Hill Street, shows new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak clinging to a dinghy named RMS Titanic in shark-infested waters, while former PM Boris Johnson and leadership contender Penny Mordaunt prepare to jump overboard.

The fins of five sharks represent some of the many challenges that Mr Sunak faces, including the NHS, Russian president Vladimir Putin, energy costs, strikes and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The artworks were commissioned by Belfast publican Willie Jack and painted by local artist Ciaran Gallagher.

The latest mural is set to be the last in the series, as The Friend at Hand plans to expand into the adjoining building in November.

Mr Jack said the mural aimed to provide some light relief in tough times.

“We have a long history of murals in Belfast, and are well known for our satirical take on things.

“Ciaran’s series of murals tapped into the drama and power struggles at the heart of Downing Street in recent months, and provided a little light relief at a time when there has not been much to laugh about,” he said.

“We predicted the Truss win but always said Rishi was down but not out.

“This final scene feels like an apt place to call it a day – capturing the challenges that face the new PM as he tries to hold on to what looks like a sinking ship, but more importantly, the issues that people here need effective leadership on, both at Westminster and at Stormont.

“We are considering putting the series on display as part of an exhibition at some point, though I hear the Sunaks might be looking to make some updates to the decor in Number 10 – who knows where they could end up.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media