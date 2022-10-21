Police probe sudden death on Co Antrim estate

Police are investigating a sudden death on a Co Antrim estate.
The PSNI said in a statement that officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident in the Barna Square area of Rathcoole in Newtownabbey.
Officers were at the scene on Friday evening.
No further details have yet been released.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.