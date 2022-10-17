Man dies following Co Armagh road crash

A man has died following a road crash in Co Armagh.
The victim, who was aged in his 20s, had been driving a white Audi A3 car which was involved in a collision with a white lorry on the Monaghan Road, near Middletown.
It happened just before 6am on Monday,
A PSNI spokesperson said an investigation is under way and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash cam to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 245 17/10/22.
