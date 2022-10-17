Two arrested after man hit in face with axe

A man has suffered life-changing injuries after he was hit in the face with an axe at a house in Belfast.
Detectives investigating the incident which occurred just after 10.15pm on Sunday in the Cregagh Road area have made two arrests.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “At this stage we believe a number of people were gathered in a property in the area when the assault occurred.
“The injured party, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are believed to be life-altering at this time.
“Two men, aged 19 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in custody at this time, assisting with inquiries.
“Our inquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have any information, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1738 of 16/10/22.”
