Search

27 Sept 2022

Labour says it would deliver ‘rapid deals’ with the EU on NI trade issues

Labour says it would deliver ‘rapid deals’ with the EU on NI trade issues

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 7:26 PM

Labour has pledged to deliver “rapid deals” with the EU on trade issues linked to Northern Ireland if it wins power.

Labour shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle also told the party’s conference in Liverpool that the Conservatives have “squandered” with “lies and neglect” a Labour legacy of a Northern Ireland “increasingly at ease”.

Mr Kyle said there are “problems” with the Northern Ireland Protocol, but said they can be solved and insisted “negotiation is the only path forward”.

Prime Minister Liz Truss has said she would prefer a negotiated solution with the EU over post-Brexit trading arrangements, but she is also pushing ahead with the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill which the EU and other critics say will breach international law by suspending elements of the agreement.

Mr Kyle told the conference: “Labour bequeathed the Tories a Northern Ireland that was increasingly at ease, but they squandered it with their lies and neglect.

“It was the Tories who proposed, drafted, negotiated and signed the Northern Ireland protocol into international treaty.

“Yes, there are problems with it, but they can be solved. We know that negotiation is the only path forward.”

Addressing his party’s proposed solution to the challenges, he said: “A Labour government would deliver rapid deals with the EU on the flow of goods, the sharing of data, and making it easier for agricultural products to move around the UK and the island of Ireland.”

“Labour delivered peace, prosperity and confidence to Northern Ireland. The Tories can’t even negotiate a prawn sandwich across the Irish Sea,” he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media