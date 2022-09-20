Search

20 Sept 2022

Commonwealth Games medallists congratulated at Stormont

Commonwealth Games medallists congratulated at Stormont

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Sept 2022 10:05 PM

Northern Ireland’s Commonwealth Games medallists have been honoured with a celebration event at Stormont.

Athletes from the region scooped a record 18 medals – including seven gold, seven silver and four bronze – at the Games in Birmingham earlier this year.

Those in attendance included Bethany Firth, who won a gold in swimming, and boxing gold medallists, brother and sister Aidan Walsh and Michaela Walsh, and Dylan Eagleson.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey, who hosted the event for the team, described an exceptional summer of sport.

“One of the highlights for me was attending the Commonwealth Games where I witnessed Barry McClements’ silver medal-winning performance in the pool, a fantastic boxing win by Jude Gallagher, brilliant performances in the gymnastics arena by Rhys McClenaghan, Ewan McAteer and Eamon Montgomery, whose participation at the Games was a story in itself, and an exciting performance by Shauna O’Neill at lawn bowls,” she said.

“Increasing participation in sport is a priority for me; it is important that we maximise the opportunities we have to showcase the progress being made, through the outstanding success we have had at Games such as these, yet still recognising that there is a lot more to do.

“It is also fitting that we recognise excellence and achievement in sport – for we know the power of sport as a means of uniting our community and building a better future for everyone on these islands.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media