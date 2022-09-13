Search

13 Sept 2022

Heritage sites across the UK to close for Queen’s state funeral

Heritage sites across the UK to close for Queen’s state funeral

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 3:26 PM

Historic sites across the UK, from Stonehenge to HMS Belfast, will be closed on the day of the Queen’s state funeral as a mark of respect, heritage organisations have said.

English Heritage, which cares for the world famous prehistoric stone circle as well as other important monuments and properties including Dover Castle, Eltham Palace in London and Roman forts on Hadrian’s Wall, said all of its sites would be shut on Monday.

In a statement, the heritage organisation said: “As a mark of respect, English Heritage is closing all sites on Monday September 19 2022 for Her Majesty the Queen’s state funeral.

“The Union flag will fly at half-mast at all our sites with flagpoles until the morning after the funeral.”

National Trust houses, gardens, cafes and shops will also be closed on the day of the funeral.

The organisation said coast and countryside car parks and pre-booked holiday cottages and campsites will remain open for visitors.

The charity also said: “National Trust places will remain open during the mourning period to provide a place of reflection for members and visitors.”

The National Trust looks after hundreds of stately homes and other historic properties and gardens, as well as more than 600,000 acres of countryside and more than 780 miles of coastline, in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, the National Trust for Scotland has said buildings and gardens will be closed while countryside places remain open on the day of the funeral.

The Imperial War Museums, which has museums in London, Manchester, Duxford, Cambridgeshire, the Churchill War Rooms in central London and HMS Belfast on the Thames, is closing all five sites.

Major galleries including the National Gallery in London, National Galleries of Scotland and the Tate galleries will also be closed, as will museums including the Natural History Museum, Science Museum and the V&A in South Kensington, London.

The National Museum of Scotland will be closed, and Museum Wales said it will close its seven sites on Monday.

An Amgueddfa Cymru spokesperson said: “As one of Wales’s national institutions which holds a Royal Charter, Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales will close all of its seven museums and collections centre across Wales on Monday 19 September for the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen as a mark of respect.

“We will reopen as normal on Tuesday 20 September. Our museums will continue to be places of stability, comfort and welcome for many.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media