Motorist dies two weeks after car collision

A man in his 20s has died two weeks after his car was involved in a collision in Co Tyrone.
The incident happened on the Tummery Road area of Dromore on Saturday August 20.
PSNI officers attended the scene shortly before 8.30am, where a yellow-coloured Ford Transit was discovered in a nearby ditch.
Two men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries and one has now died, the PSNI said.
PSNI spokesman Sergeant Smart said: “We are reiterating our appeal to anyone who was on the Tummery Road during this time, and who witnessed anything or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision, to contact us on 101.”
The public can also make a report using the online form at psni.police.uk/makeareport/
"The purpose of a Family Justice Centre is to reduce re-traumatisation by reducing the number of times survivors must retell their stories"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.