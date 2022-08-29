Two people taken to hospital after Lough Enagh incident

Two people have been taken to hospital after an incident at Lough Enagh, Co Derry
Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call shortly before 6.30pm on Monday.
A rapid response paramedic, five emergency crews, a hazardous area response team and an ambulance officer were dispatched to the scene.
NIAS also tasked the air ambulance to attend the incident.
A spokesman said: “This remains an ongoing incident as we work with partner agencies, including PSNI, NIFRS (Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service) and Foyle Rescue, at the scene.
“So far two patients have been taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital.”
The PSNI said they were dealing with an incident in the Temple Road area of Derry.
They asked members of the public to avoid the area on Monday evening as they dealt with the situation.
