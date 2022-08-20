Young man dies weeks after crash in Co Antrim

A 23-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Antrim.
Police said the crash happened on August 4 on the Craigs Road in Cullybackey.
It was reported to police at around 4pm that a Black Seat Ibiza and a Blue Volkswagen Tiguan were involved in the collision.
“A number of people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. Sadly, the male driver of the Seat Ibiza has since died,” Sergeant Smart said.
“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101.”
Members of the public can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
