Man who died after Belfast assault named

A man who died after an incident in Belfast city centre last weekend has been identified.

Gareth Rynne, 39, was found with serious injuries in the Callender Street area early on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

Detective Inspector Foreman said: “Inquiries are ongoing and at this stage we believe the victim had been assaulted in the Callender Street area of the city in the early hours of Sunday August 14, before sadly passing away in hospital.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

“I want to reiterate our appeal for information, we are asking anyone with information, or who may have captured dashcam footage, to get in touch with detectives on 101.

“If you were in the area of Callender Street, Chichester Street, Donegal Square, Donegal Place, Royal Avenue or Castle Place between 4am and 8am on Sunday August 14, please contact us.”

A report can also be made using the online form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.