Three held after suspected drugs seized in Co Tyrone searches

Police have seized suspected drugs and made three arrests following searches in Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone.

Suspected quantities of class A, class B and class C drugs were found with drug-related paraphernalia.

Cash was also found, and an offensive weapon.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a class B controlled drug.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class C drug.

All three remain in police custody.

Neighbourhood officers from the Derg and Strabane neighbourhood teams, district support officers, tactical support group officers and police dog Murphy were involved in the searches.

Sergeant Garry Lynn said: “Today’s proactive operation involving our local officers from Strabane, and colleagues from several of our departments, shows our commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in the communities we serve.

“We know this is an issue of serious concern to local communities.

“We’re listening to your concerns and we’ll continue to take action and focus our efforts on removing illegal and dangerous drugs, targeting those involved in their sale and supply.”

He added: “We see far too often the devastation caused by the misuse of illegal drugs, their sale and supply, in families and in the wider community.

“It’s really important that if you have concerns, or information about illegal drug-related activity where you live, to report it.

“It might seem insignificant, but report it and we will investigate it. It could make all the difference.”