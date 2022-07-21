Search

21 Jul 2022

Tribute paid to ‘charismatic’ businessman killed in plane crash

Tribute paid to ‘charismatic’ businessman killed in plane crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 9:27 PM

A tribute has been paid to a man who died in a light aircraft crash in Co Down.

Philip Murdock, a businessman from Hillsborough, Co Down, and Caroline Mawhinney have been named locally as the two people who died in the incident at Newtownards Airport on Tuesday night.

They were both members of the Ulster Flying Club.

Separate investigations into the crash are being conducted by the PSNI and air accident investigators

Mr Murdock was the managing director of security firm Envision Intelligent Solutions in Craigavon, County Armagh.

Johnson Controls, which bought Envision earlier this year, paid tribute to Mr Murdock as a “passionate and charismatic” member of the team..

“We are greatly saddened to hear the news that Philip Murdock was involved in a fatal light aircraft incident on Tuesday 19th July,” they said in a statement.

“Phil was the founder and managing director of Envision Intelligent Solutions Limited and was a passionate and charismatic member of the team.

“We understand that this news will affect all who have known and worked alongside him over the years, and we’d like to extend our deepest condolences to Phil’s family, friends and colleagues.

“The team at Envision are a close-knit team and we are supporting them and Philip’s family through this difficult time as best we can.

“Our thoughts are with his wife, his parents, his wider family and of course, his Envision team.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media