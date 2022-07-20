Emergency workers attend scene of partially collapsed building

Emergency workers have been attending the scene of a partially collapsed building in Newtownards.

The building on Mark Street is understood have been used most recently as a repair workshop.

The partial collapse was reported just after 4pm on Wednesday.

It is close to several churches, and an Orange Hall – as well as residential houses and apartments.

The owner of the workshop is understood to have told the authorities that no-one had been onsite, and that the building had been locked.

However a search dog was used as a precaution to assess whether any passers-by had potentially become trapped in the rubble on Wednesday afternoon.

The street was closed in both directions for several hours while police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

Representatives from Ards and North Down Council and Northern Ireland Electricity also attended.

No injuries have been reported.

Motorists and pedestrians have been asked to avoid the area.

An NIFRS spokesperson told the PA news agency that three fire appliances and a search and rescue team attended the scene.

This was expected to have been downsized on Wednesday evening, but the road was anticipated to remain closed overnight.