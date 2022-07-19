Police believe victim was drinking with attacker before his death

A man who was allegedly murdered in Portrush is believed to have been drinking with his attacker in the hours before his death, police have said.

The victim has been named as 46-year-old Paul Rowlands, a father-of-five and grandfather from the Cambridge area who had been staying in Co Antrim.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested over the murder of Mr Rowlands in the seaside resort.

A senior police officer said Mr Rowlands’ family had been informed of his death and are devastated.

Making an appeal for information on Tuesday, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “I am here to make an appeal for witnesses to the murder of Paul Rowlands, a 46-year-old man who died after being assaulted in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush in the early hours of Sunday July 17.

“Paul was originally from the Cambridge area and had been staying in Portrush from about June 1 and he was due to return back to his family at the end of July.

“Paul was a father-of-five and a grandfather of one. His family in Cambridge have been informed of his death and are clearly devastated.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the Bath Terrace area who witnessed any argument or disagreement or anything that they believe might be relevant to come forward and speak to police.”

“We believe that Paul and another male were drinking in the area of Bath Terrace on the benches on the evening of Saturday and subsequently there was an argument and an assault took place round about midnight.

“Paul was then found by a member of the public at about 2.20 in the morning. Ambulance attended and Paul sadly was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Mr McGuinness added: “We are appealing for anyone who was in Bath Terrace, anyone who may have been staying in the apartments overlooking Bath Terrace and who left the area before our officers could speak to them to come forward and tell us anything that they may know.

“We believe Paul was in the area over the past few weeks and would have stayed in or around the seafront. Anyone who is aware of his movements in the weeks leading up to his death, we would like to hear from.

“I believe Paul was in the company of another male and there was some sort of verbal disagreement which was overheard by some people we have already spoken to and there was an exchange of blows and Paul has died on the ground.

“We have arrested a 39-year-old male who is in custody helping us with our inquiries.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said the local community has been devastated.

“People are devastated. We welcome thousands of tourists here every single year, we’re very family friendly, so to hear that something like this has happened right on our doorstep, people are really shocked,” she said.

“I’m hoping that anybody who heard or saw anything late on Sunday into the early hours of Monday will please come forward and share it with police.

“It’s so crucial and so important to play a positive role to tell the truth and come forward if they saw or witnessed anything – even the smallest thing could be the piece of the puzzle that we need.”