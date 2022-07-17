Smoke damage caused to flat after arson attack

Detectives are investigating a suspected arson attack which caused extensive smoke damage to a flat in Co Tyrone.

The incident occurred in the Culmore Park area of Omagh in the early hours of Sunday.

Detective Constable Una McKenna said: “We believe at this time that a motorcycle, which was parked in a communal area outside flats in the area, was set alight sometime shortly after midnight, with the subsequent fire spreading to a nearby bin and on to the window of a ground-floor flat.

“The motorcycle was destroyed by the fire, with further damage caused to the window.

“Extensive smoke damage was also caused throughout the flat.

“Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries as the two occupants of the flat were able to get out and raise the alarm.

“Our inquiries are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with our investigation to call detectives in Omagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 104 17/07/22. “