‘Honour of my life’ to receive George Cross on behalf of health service – nurse

A nurse who received the first Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland said it will be the honour of her life to accept the George Cross on behalf of her health colleagues.

Sister Joanna Hogg, who played a frontline role in the vaccine programme, will travel to Windsor Castle for the ceremony on Tuesday with Department of Health Permanent Secretary Peter May.

Great Britain’s National Health Service and health and social care system in Northern Ireland are to be awarded the George Cross by the Queen in recognition of 73 years of dedicated service, including for the courageous efforts of healthcare workers across the country battling Covid-19.

In a letter to all health and social care staff, seen by the PA news agency, Health Minister Robin Swann thanked their “incredible dedication, skill and desire to serve the public”.

He described the awarding of the George Cross as a “fitting and moving tribute by HM the Queen, which reflects the high esteem in which you are all held”.

Reflecting on an “extremely difficult period” for the health service, with the early stages of the Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry and the findings of the Neurology Public Inquiry, Mr Swann said the health service’s reputation has been tarnished.

However, he said the “commitment, compassion and expertise exhibited every day across every service area and right across Northern Ireland” must not be forgotten.

Ms Hogg described the honour as an “appreciation and an honour for all of the hard work and dedication of all of our colleagues”.

She said she was overwhelmed to be asked to receive the honour on behalf of her colleagues in Northern Ireland.

“It has been the honour of my lifetime to be able to accept this on behalf of my colleagues and my health and social care family in Northern Ireland,” she told the PA news agency.

“It really is something that is going to go down as one of the best moments of my life.”

She described having felt privileged to receive the first vaccine in Northern Ireland, and described the roll-out as a “turning point” in the pandemic.

Mr May said it is an award for all health and social care workers in Northern Ireland.

“I think everyone knows the pressure that our system has been under, both responding to Covid and meeting the needs of our community,” he said.

“This is an award that is not simply for those on the front line, all of our doctors, nurses, social care workers and other healthcare professionals, but it also recognises the work of those who are perhaps less visible, those who clean our hospitals and care homes, those who purchase our personal protective equipment and so on. It covers all of those who work in health and social care in Northern Ireland.”

Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen welcomed the award, saying: “The NHS and all its staff are being recognised for their enormous contribution during the pandemic.

“Everybody working in health, and social care too, would make worthy recipients for their part in getting the nation through the last two years.”

However, she added that amid the celebration, nursing staff will “ask what more ministers are prepared to do” to show that nursing is valued.

“Their recognition of nursing staff this summer must go further. Across the UK, there is a workforce crisis and yet governments are planning another real-terms pay cut when they should be doing everything to show nursing is valued,” she said.

The George Cross – the highest civilian gallantry award, equivalent to the Victoria Cross – has only been bestowed collectively twice before.

It was previously given to the people of Malta in recognition of their struggle against repeated and continuous attacks during the Second World War, and to Northern Ireland’s former police service, the RUC, for the sustained bravery of police officers and their families.