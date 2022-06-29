Stormont health minister Robin Swann awarded Politician of the Year 2022

Northern Ireland’s health minister has been awarded a politician of the year gong.

Robin Swann was recognised at the Civility in Politics Awards (CIPA) in London on Wednesday evening.

The awards celebrate positive politics and encourage thoughtful and reflective public debate.

The Politician of the Year category received over 200 nominees from the public.

Mr Swann said he was delighted to be recognised jointly alongside Labour MP Chris Bryant.

“Someone once said – ‘to lead with civility means you’ve decided as a leader – it’s better to steer away from potential chaos and grow through simplicity by treating those you lead with respect, trust, honesty, effective communication, fairness, support, flexibility, resilience, a positive temperament, and ongoing development and encouragement’,” he said.

“I strive to do this on a daily basis.”

Mr Swann said he accepted the award on behalf of all the health and social care workers in Northern Ireland.

“It is they who carry the heavy load every day; it is they who are the real winners of this award,” he said.

The award winner can nominate a charity/charities in their constituency to receive a £3,000 prize.

Mr Swann chose Good Morning Ballymena, Good Morning Ballycastle and Compass Advocacy Network (CAN) Ballymoney to received his portion of the prize money, describing the positive impact of those organisations.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie congratulated his party colleague.

“It is absolutely no surprise to me that Robin Swann has been recognised on a national stage for his dedication and commitment to public service in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Robin has led the Health Service through the most trying of times and I would like once again to pay tribute to Robin and all the Health Service staff who have been an example to us all as they went above and beyond to keep the public safe.”