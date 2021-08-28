Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Brilliant Institute too good for Loughgall

'Stute get off the mark at the fifth attempt

Institute

Institute have their first win of the season

Reporter:

gary@derrynews.net

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Loughgall 0

Institute 2

Institute finally got their first win of the season at the fifth attempt as they defeated third-placed Loughgall at Lakeview Park.
 
In the week that Brian Donaghey was announced as the new manager, 'Stute bottom of the league beforehand, caused a real shock against a side hoping to go second with a win. Donaghey was not in attendance, so Gary Forth again took the team, and it was yet more improvement after an encouraging display against Annagh at the Brandywell last week.
 
Both goals came after the break after a scoreless first half.
 
Aidan McCauley opened the scoring on 49 minutes with a back post header, then, with just over a quarter-of-an-hour remaining, Benny McLaughlin made sure of the points with a tap in after Oran Brogan had broken down the right to get a cross in. 

Loughgall tried to get back into the game, but 'Stute held firm and there was no way past goalkeeper Dylan Doherty, as 'Stute also picked up their first clean sheet of the campaign.

Teams
 
Loughgall: Turker, Kerr, Scott, Murdock, Lyttle, Ferguson, Andrade, Teggart, Hoey, Patton, Forde subs Maciulaitis, Rea, Malone, Carson, Neill, McMenemy, Shearer
 
Institute: Doherty, McDermott, Quigley, Leppard, Fielding, Doherty, Brogan, McCauley, McGurk, McLaughlin, Walsh. Subs McCann, Bradley, Gorman, Aduaka, McBrearty, Anton, Busteed

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media