27/05/2021

Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council celebrates success of charity cycle

Cricketers' 'Pedal 4 Patto' campaign raised £5,000

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council celebrates success of charity cycle

Mayor Brian Tierney who presented a framed map of the route to local cricketers on completion of the "Pedal for Patto" charity cycle (Pic: Tom Heaney/NW Press Pics)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, congratulated the cricketers involved in the 'Pedal 4 Patto' campaign yesterday at the Guildhall.

The campaign was started to raise funds for Andy Patterson, a former cricketer who was diagnosed with Spastic Paraplegia in March of 2013. A group of Andy's friends came together and decided to cycle around every cricket club in the Northern Cricket Union in 24 hours to raise funds to allow Andy to make much needed renovations to his home in order to provide as much of a sense of normality in the future as possible for him. 

Andrew Riddles, Decker Curry, Richard Curry and Bobby Rao all took part and met with Mayor Tierney who congratulated them on raising over £5,000 as part of the north-west leg of the challenge.​

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie