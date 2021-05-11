Can you follow in the footsteps of the Doyle family?

Contact
Have you got what it takes to emulate the Doyle family from Ballinascreen?
Now in its ninth year, RTÉ show Ireland's Fittest Family is currently looking for participants, with producers scouring the country to find the fittest, fastest and strongest families to be coached to victory by the show's four returning coaches, Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Derval O’Rourke and Donncha O’Callaghan.
Last year, the Doyle family from Ballinascreen made it to the quarter final stage under the stewardship of Anna Geary, and with Mairéad Ronan back to present the show, there is a €15,000 prize up for grabs.
* Minimum age is 14 years old by July 1 2021
* Each family must be comprised of four immediate members
* Series will be filmed between July – September, 2021
Please find a link to the Ireland’s Fittest Family 2021 promo here on the RTÉ One Facebook page: https://fb.watch/5qfntKZ-kA/
More information and the link for an online application form can be found at www.rte.ie/irelandsfittestfamily
If you have any questions you can email – fittestfamily@animotv.ie or call the production team on 083 013 6814
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Former Foyle MP Mark Durkan, MLA with pupils and staff during a visit to Steelstown PS to congratulate the school on their success as N. Ireland winners of a communication technology competition.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.