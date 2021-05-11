Can you follow in the footsteps of the Doyle family?

Have you got what it takes to emulate the Doyle family from Ballinascreen?

Now in its ninth year, RTÉ show Ireland's Fittest Family is currently looking for participants, with producers scouring the country to find the fittest, fastest and strongest families to be coached to victory by the show's four returning coaches, Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Derval O’Rourke and Donncha O’Callaghan.

Last year, the Doyle family from Ballinascreen made it to the quarter final stage under the stewardship of Anna Geary, and with Mairéad Ronan back to present the show, there is a €15,000 prize up for grabs.

Requirements:

* Minimum age is 14 years old by July 1 2021

* Each family must be comprised of four immediate members

* Series will be filmed between July – September, 2021

Please find a link to the Ireland’s Fittest Family 2021 promo here on the RTÉ One Facebook page: https://fb.watch/5qfntKZ-kA/

More information and the link for an online application form can be found at www.rte.ie/irelandsfittestfamily

If you have any questions you can email – fittestfamily@animotv.ie or call the production team on 083 013 6814