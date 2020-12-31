Cemeteries in Derry to remain closed today because of the icy conditions

Council-run cemeteries in Derry remain closed today because of the icy conditions.

Due to heavy overnight sleet and frost, the City Cemetery as well as Ballyoan and Altnagelvin cemeteries are currently closed for health and safety reasons.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council, which manages the cemeteries, said the facilities will be opened as soon as it is safe to do so.

"All burials will operate as normal and access will be limited to those attending," the spokesperson said.