Limavady set to look for a new senior manager

Limavady Wolfhounds will begin the search for a new senior manager in the new year.

The club confirmed, to the County Derry Post, the decision of Dominic Woods and his team not to take on the role for 2021.

Woods, a native of Drumsurn, was in the post for three seasons.

In 2018, he steered them to the junior league and championship double, before losing in the Ulster final to Donegal champions Red Hughs.

Having previously sought 'interested parties' to come forward in November, the club aims to start the search for Woods' successor in January.

The Wolfhounds have established themselves in the intermediate ranks after two years back out of junior football.

Elsewhere, Kevin Madden was appointed the new manager of Swatragh on Friday, taking over from Enda McGinley.