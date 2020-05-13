Translink introduce new ways that people can pay for public transport journeys to limit the use of cash

Translink has introduced an extended range of new ‘mLink' app ticket options as part of its drive towards contactless ticketing.

The move reflects huge growth in demand for contactless payments.

Single journey tickets are now available to purchase via Translink’s ' mLink' mobile ticketing app (free to download) on NI Railways, Metro, Glider, Goldline and P&R services for Adult, Child, yLink and 24+ customers.

This latest development adds to the existing range of mLink mobile tickets already popular with customers such as weekly, monthly or day travel options. mLink tickets for key Ulsterbus services from commuter towns will be available in coming weeks.

Passengers are also reminded to consider using Smartcards like Smartlink, dayLink and iLink which have grown in popularity and can be easily topped-up and used multiple times.

The existing ‘no change policy’ remains in place and Translink has announced that any funds generated will be donated to charity with a 50:50 split between NHS Charities Together and Cancer Focus NI.

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, says these enhancements are part of our ongoing journey to increase contactless ticketing across the bus and rail network.

“More people want contactless payment options so we are meeting this demand and taking every step possible to keep everyone safe whilst using public transport.

“We’d like to thank the public for continuing to support us by only making essential journeys at this time and remind everyone to continue to follow the Public Health Agency advice to wash your hands regularly and maintain social distancing.”