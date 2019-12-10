Airporter donate £500 in gifts to Kinship Care’s Christmas Appeal

Staff from a Derry business have taken part in a charity appeal, donating over £500 worth of gifts to children who are being looked after by a next of kin this Christmas.

Youth group members of Kinship Care provided Airporter with a special wish list and will receive their gifts at a Christmas night out at Brunswick Moviebowl.

Jennifer McKeever from Airporter said: “We are thrilled to support such a brilliant organisation who work with families and young people in our city who are struggling.”

Kinship Care supports children who cannot be cared for by their own parents, to live safely and securely within their own families and communities.

The charity's vision is that every child and young person in kinship care will have access to the services and support they need to lead happy and successful lives.

Jacqueline Williamson, MBE Chief Executive at Kinship Care, said: “We cannot thank the staff at Airporter enough for supporting children in kinship Care this Christmas.

"We were overwhelmed with the beautiful gifts which the children will absolutely love when Santa comes in a few weeks’ time.”