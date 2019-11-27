Tower Museum issues call out for 1920s archieve material

The Tower Museum is calling on the public to bring forward objects and archive materials connected to the final years of the Decade of Centenaries, ahead of a new exhibition taking place in April 2020.

The exhibition, which is part of the Understanding the Decade of Commemorations project, supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), will focus on the 1920-1923 period.

Topics will range from Partition and the work of the Boundary Commission creating the border between north and south to the War of Independence and the Irish Civil War – all of which had a significant impact on life in the city and the North West.

The public are being encouraged to come forward with any relevant objects or archive materials they may have in their homes for possible inclusion in the exhibition.

Roisin Doherty, curator at the Tower Museum, said: “The Tower Museum are particularly keen to welcome collections that offer a view on social, economic and political conditions of the time. Although viewed as a period of great civil unrest we are particularly interested in objects that represent everyday life for people, especially those associated with the formation of the Border.

“Objects from the museum’s collections which may feature in the exhibition include newspapers, books, uniforms, photographs and archive. If you have any objects, archive material, photographs or stories connected to the Decade of Centenaries please get in touch.”

An events programme will run alongside the exhibition, including an international conference scheduled to take place at the Guildhall in June 2020. The creative outputs of participants on cross-community engagement programmes exploring the Decade of Centenaries will also be displayed.

The Understanding the Decade of Commemorations project, which is being delivered by the Nerve Centre, in partnership with the Tower Museum, recently marked its mid-way point.

The project has run a number of successful engagement programmes with adults and young people during the last two years, as well as the Creative Centenaries #MakingHistory Exhibition in 2018.

If you have any artefacts, archive material, photographs or stories connected to the Decade of Centenaries please contact the Tower Museum Archivist Bernadette Walsh on bernadette.walsh@derrystrabane.com or tel: 02871253253.

