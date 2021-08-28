Derry death notices - Saturday, August 28, 2021

BRADY, Paul, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Paul Brady, peacefully at St. James Hospital, Dublin on the 27th of August 2021. Formerly of 23 Deanery Street. May he rest in peace. Beloved son of the late Frank and Mamie Brady. Loving brother of Franklin, Dympna, Gerard and the late Vincent. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle, friends and neighbours both in Derry and in Dublin. Paul's remains will be reposing at the McClafferty funeral home and chapel of rest. Family & Friends are welcome to pay their respects from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday 28th August and from 3pm to 4:40pm on Sunday 29th August. Paul's remains will then be immediately taken to St. Columba's Church, Longtower for arrival at 5pm on Sunday 29th August to repose overnight. Paul's funeral requiem mass will take place on Monday 30th August 2021 at 11am. The live streaming link is below; http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

McKEE (Moneymore) 27th August 2021, Aloysius (Wishey) R.I.P. beloved husband of Margaret (Rita) nee Mallon and loving father of Geraldine (Mallon), Sharon (McGhee), Madonna (Cahill), Marcella (McCormack), and Aloysia (Neeson), brother of Mary Vonne Scullion, Dolores Quinn, Philomena Devlin, Patrick, Anne Donnelly and the late Rose Catherine Coyle. Funeral from his home 7 Mountview Heights on Monday 30th August at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. John and St Trea Moneymore, via webcam at St John & Trea Church Live Webcam Stream MCN Media Live Streaming Moneymore , interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by wife, daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, great granddaughter, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

McCORKELL (née McEleney), Colleen Isobel, August 27, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family) much loved wife of the late Dunn, loving mother of Fiona-Isobel, devoted granny of Chrystal and Louise, great-granny of Lily and Harry, dearest sister-in-law of Jim and Ann. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home 88, Victoria Road, Newbuildings on Tuesday 31st August at 11.30am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing Covid Pandemic the wake and funeral is restricted to family and close friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Magheramason Presbyterian Church c/o Mr. Leslie Hamilton, 12, Kerry Park, Magheramason, Co. Londonderry. BT47 2TD (All enquiries to D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Directors 028 71312567) Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die.

McWATTERS - August 27th 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Ronald (Ronnie), dearly loved Husband of the late Margaret, Mountview, Moneymore, much loved Father of Patricia, a dear Father-in-Law of Alan and special Grandfather of Victoria. House private. Funeral service in First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church on Sunday, August 29th at 2.30pm (numbers are limited to social distancing within the Church), followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Tearfund, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Deeply regretted by his Family and Family Circle. "For me to live is Christ, to die is gain".

SHEILDS, Bridie (née Taggart)25th August 2021, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Wife of Noel and Loving Mother of the late Michelle. Dear Sister of Annie, Lily and the late Willie, Gerry and Harry. Funeral from her home 2 Foyle Park on Saturday 28th August at 10:30am to St Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul. Sadly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the wake at the family home is strictly private.