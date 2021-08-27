Derry man with 250 previous convictions admits calling police officers 'Orange b------s'

A man with 250 previous convictions and whose record runs to 26 pages appears to be 'tapering off' with his offending, Derry Mgaistrates Court was told today.

Kevin Conaghan, 47, of Glenview Drive in Limavady appeared at the court charged with a theft matter from August 2019 and a disorderly behaviour from May 2020.

The court heard that the defendant was in a supermarket placing items into a holdall.

He was asked to use a basket but shortly afterwards he began using the holdall again and placed several food items in it and walked out without paying.

CCTV was examined and Conaghan was identified and when interviewed admitted stealing meat as he was 'hungry'.

The court then heard that on May 20, 2020, police were called by a homeowner who wanted Conaghan removed from his premises.

He did not want any further action but when police went to remove Conaghan he became abusive calling police 'Orange b------s.'

Defence solicitor Paddy McGurk told the court while his client had a bad record it had tapered off recently.

He said Conaghan had moved to Limavady and added the language was not the worst police had heard.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall said that the remarks were sectarian and police officers had to be allowed to go about their work without sectarian abuse.

She imposed a sentence of 80 hours community service.