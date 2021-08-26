Man who urinated in front of a mother pushing a pram and spat in a police officer's face in Derry has been jailed

A man who urinated in front of a mother pushing a pram and spat in a police officer's face has been jailed at Derry Magistrates Court.

James Anthony Moore, 28, of Aranmore Avenue in Derry, admitted a series of charges of assault on police, indecent behaviour, disorderly behaviour and assault on a designated person on February 8 this year.

The court heard that police were called to a concern for safety for a male in the Racecourse Road area.

They attended and saw Moore 'staggering' on the footpath and as a woman pushing a pram and holding a child by the hand approached Moore opened his trousers and began urinating in front of her.

Members of the publuc began shouting at Moore to stop and the woman turned away shouting 'get him away from me.'

Moore was arrested and was asked had he any Covid symptoms and told police 'you tell me' before spitting in an officer's face.

He then struggled and resisted police attempts to get him into a police vehicle.

In custody he continued to be 'aggressive and abusive' and after being allowed to go to the toilet he punched a designated person in the face.

He later said he had no memory of the incidents and apologised for what he had done.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said it was 'a disgraceful spree of offences' and repeated his client's apology.

He said Moore had actually passed out in the street prior to the incident.

Moore was sentenced to a total of six months in prison.