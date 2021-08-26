Derry man jailed after he admitted going 'bananas' on New Year's Eve

A man who told police he had gone 'bananas' has been jailed at Derry Magistrates Court for a series of public order offences that took place from New Year's Eve last year until May this year.

Dean Elliott, 23, of Duddy's Court, admitted a total of 19 charges relating to 4 separate incidents.

The court heard that on December 31, 2020, police called to a report of males fighting.

They found the defendant and when police approached Elliot became aggressive and tried to hit officers and also spit at them.

While this was going on a witness approached and told police that the defendant tried to force his way into his home and in the ensuing struggle the injured party sustained stitches to his elbow and a broken bone in his hand.

Police were also told the defendant had at one stage been waving a bottle of Buckfast around using it as a weapon before it smashed.

While being arrested Elliot continued to be violent and headbutted a designated person.

At interview the defendant said he could not remember anything about the incident but apologised.

On May 3 this year, G4S responded to a report of a electronic tag being damaged.

When they arrived they found that the tag had been removed and damaged.

Elliot said it had got caught in the door frame.

The court was also told about an incident on March 5 when police attended an incident and found Elliott there who admitted being in breach of his bail.

The court heard that Elliott became aggressive and refused to calm down despite repeated warnings.

He was restrained but continued to kick out at officers and spat several times in the police vehicle.

Then the court was told about an incident on May 20 where again Elliot was aggressive with pice and tried to damage a police vehicle on several occasions.

Defence counsel Sean Doherty said his client had said he simply went 'bananas' on December 31 but doesn't know why.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare said Elliott's record did not make 'happy reading'.

He imposed a sentence totalling 12 months.