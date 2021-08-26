Prosecution of man charged with the attempted murder of a police officer outside Derry could be delayed

The commital proceedings against a man charged with the attempted murder of a police officer outside Derry in 2015 could be delayed due to problems with face to face consultation, Derry Magistrates Court heard today.

Ciaran Maguire, 33, of Kippure Park in Dublin, is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer at Eglinton on June 18 2015.

He is also charged with possessing explosives with intent to endanger life on the same date.

The commital proceedings are due to go ahead on September 14 but at today's hearing a defence solicitor, Michael Brentnall, said that there had been 'no movement' in response to requests for a face to face consultation with his client.

The solicitor said it was 'absolutely crucial' that the defence have face to face consultation in this matter.

Mr Brentnall said that he believed the Department of Justice was due to hold a meeting on this issue shortly.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare said he could see how the commital proceedings could be delayed if the defence could not get what they were seeking.

A prosecution barrister told the court that there were four witnesses due to give evidence in the commital proceedings and they were all by Sightlink.

The case was adjourned until September 9 for a review to see if the commital can go ahead.

Maguire remains in custody.