Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Parade being held in Derry's city centre on Saturday

Delays expected in some areas

apprenticeboys

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The following parades are taking place in Derry City and Strabane this Saturday.

In Derry, the parade will start at Glendermott Road at 9am and proceeds down Spencer Road and across the Craigavon Bridge to the Diamond.

It circles back after a short ceremony at the Diamond across the Craigavon Bridge and disperses at Glendermott Road at 10.30am.

The return parade leaves May Street at 4.30pm and proceeds down Spencer Road, across the Craigavon Bridge to the Diamond, and up Bishop Street to disperse at Stable Lane.

The main parade in Castlederg is likely to cause delays and motorists should plan an alternative route if possible.

The feeder leaves the main car park in Castlederg to circle the town at 11am and then to the Assembly Field for 12.30pm.

The main parade leaves the Assembly Field in Castlederg at 1pm and circles the town before dispersing at Main Street car park at 3.30pm.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media