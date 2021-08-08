08/08/2021

Well-known local priest Father Neal Carlin to be buried in Derry tomorrow

Tributes paid to pioneering work of local cleric

A well-known local priest will be buried in Derry tomorrow.

Father Neal Carlin passed away on Thursday.

Father Carlin founded the Columba Community in Derry and also established the St Anthony's Retreat Centre near Bridgend, the White Oaks Rehabilitation Centre in Donegal and the IOSAS Centre & Celtic Prayer Garden near Muff.

Among those who paid tribute to Father Carlin was the Archdeacon of Derry, Robert Miller.

Archdeacon Miller said: "Fr Neal Carlin was a faithful servant of the Lord and a priest who challenged and encouraged in equal measure. Fr Neal was an active peacemaker whether in our country or in the lives of those struggling with addiction. His legacy is written in the lives of those he has challenged and encouraged.”

Originally from Fahan in County Donegal, Father Carlin will be buried in Ardmore cemetery tomorrow following Requiem Mass at St Eugene's Cathedral at 11am.

